Fahkumram – Tekken 8 (Release Date)

Fahkumram is a Muay Thai fighter who once dominated the scene undefeated and was considered one of Thailand’s national heroes.

One fateful day, he disobeyed the order of corrupt Thailand military officers to lose a match on purpose, which resulted in the military taking him into custody as well as detaining his wife and daughter as hostages.

Since then, Fahkumram was forced to toil under the Thai military as their pawn. He was ordered to participate in The King of Iron Fist Tournament to crush the Mishima Zaibatsu.

However, news of the death of the tournament organizer, Heihachi Mishima, halted the tournament.