Drillers Strike Water at 4th Well Site of Nevis’ Water Enhancement Project

The Nevis Island Administration (NIA) achieved another key milestone in its ongoing Water Enhancement Project with the successful discovery of water at the Braziers well site, marking a significant step forward in its mission to strengthen long-term water security on the island.

Their Spencer Brand, Minister responsible for Water Services in the NIA, shared the encouraging news following the completion of drilling by the Water and Oil Well Services Company Limited.

“I am delighted to report that we have completed the drilling exercise at the Braziers well site and we were able to access water. The geological data did indicate that we should be able to access water at 550 feet and that data has proven to be accurate. The drillers met their target depth of 550 feet and actually extended that depth to 575 feet.”

He stated that over the next few weeks, the team would begin pump testing at the Braziers well, a process expected to last approximately four days. This testing phase, he noted, would provide the necessary data to determine the optimal pumping rate for the site.

The Minister stated, “I am even more delighted to know that we are able to continue this mission and this exercise of improving our water security for the island and the people of Nevis.”

Following the completion of testing at Braziers, the drilling team is expected to return to the Dasents well site, where a new well will be dug. A previous attempt at that location had to be abandoned after the drill bit became stuck and could not be retrieved.

Minister Brand also noted that the first two wells at Maddens were successful and that the water passed potability tests and has already been connected to the island’s distribution system, contributing an additional 600,000 gallons of water per day.

The NIA’s comprehensive strategy to enhance water infrastructure across Nevis includes drilling nine wells, increasing storage capacity, and upgrading the island’s distribution network.

The Water Enhancement Project is a critical component of the NIA’s broader commitment to long-term water security. It represents a deliberate and sustained investment in ensuring reliable access to water for residents and future generations.