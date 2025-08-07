Dentons Strengthens its Litigation Practice in the Caribbean with Bajan Attorney

As part of its ongoing commitment to strengthening its Caribbean-wide capabilities, Dentons has welcomed Codie R. W. Hinds to its Litigation and Dispute Resolution team as a Senior Associate.

The move reflects the Firm’s strategic focus on attracting high-performing legal talent to support its continued growth and client service excellence across the Caribbean.

Joia W. S. Reece, Co-Head of Litigation and Dispute Resolution and Office Managing Partner of Dentons Barbados welcomed the Firm’s new hire: “We are delighted to have Codie join our Dentons Litigation and Dispute Resolution team. Codie’s legal aptitude along with his enthusiasm to reach solutions have already impressed our clients.”

Hinds brings a distinctive combination of clarity, commercial acumen and problem-solving to the Firm’s award-winning litigation practice, compounded by almost a decade of sustained experience in his field. His approach is grounded in delivering real value to clients through results-oriented legal solutions.

“I am committed to helping clients navigate complex disputes with strategic clarity and commercial insight, delivering practical litigation and dispute resolution solutions,” Hinds underscored.

This most recent appointment reinforces Dentons reputation as the Caribbean’s exclusive full-service global law firm and its dedication to delivering world-class legal support through local talent and global reach.