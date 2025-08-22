CYCC to Host First Youth Conference in Jamaica to Drive Regional Environmental & Climate Action

The Caribbean Youth Climate Council (CYCC), a regional network representing young people from CARICOM member states, will host the inaugural Caribbean Youth Environment & Climate Change Conference from September 9 to 12, 2025, in Kingston, Jamaica.

The conference will bring together youth delegates, policymakers, environmental experts, and development partners to share knowledge, build skills, and collaborate on solutions to address climate and environmental challenges in the region.

The programme will focus on capacity building, youth advocacy, collaboration, and policy engagement, with sessions on key topics such as ocean conservation, biodiversity protection, climate finance, renewable energy, climate-smart agriculture, and climate justice. Delegates will also have opportunities to propose and present additional topics relevant to their communities and the wider Caribbean.

“According to a study published in Science, Caribbean coral reefs have lost approximately 80% of their hard coral cover over the past three decades, a harsh indicator that our ecosystems and coastal communities are in crisis,” expressed Mario Galbert, CYCC’s Executive Coordinator. “This conference arrives at a pivotal moment, placing youth at the forefront of conservation and policy action to champion the resilience our region urgently needs.”

This inaugural event will support young leaders in strengthening their role in policy and decision-making processes, equipping them with practical tools and networks to advance climate action at local, national, and regional levels. By creating a platform for young leaders to develop solutions, share innovations, and influence decision-makers, the Caribbean Youth Environment and Climate Change Conference will take a critical step toward building a resilient, sustainable, and equitable future.