CONDOLENCES – Passing of Elma Gene Isaac, Ambassador of Saint Lucia to CARICOM & OECS

It is with deep sadness that the CARICOM Secretariat learned of the passing of Her Excellency Elma Gene Isaac on Wednesday, 30 July 2025.

A national of Saint Lucia, Ambassador Isaac served our Region with purpose and great distinction, including as Ambassador to CARICOM and the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS), and as a valued member of the CARICOM Committee of Ambassadors.

Her tenure as Senior Legal Officer at the Secretariat, both in Georgetown and in Barbados, advanced important regional matters such as Competition Policy and Law, Consumer Protection, and Right of Establishment.

She was known for her excellent administrative skills, her insightful and measured advice, and her dedicated attention to the priorities of her government and the wider CARICOM Region.

The Community has lost a brilliant mind and a cherished colleague, whose impact is indelible.

CARICOM extends condolences to the Government and People of Saint Lucia, her family, co-workers, and all who mourn her passing.

May her soul rest in peace.