Clara Lionel Foundation And Mellon Foundation Unite To Boost Caribbean Arts And Culture Globally

The Clara Lionel Foundation (CLF) and the Mellon Foundation today announced a key initiative of their groundbreaking partnership – The Ripple Effect – to elevate the Caribbean arts ecosystem.

The initiative represents a bold goal of building a future where artistry thrives not in isolation but as a shared, collective force. By empowering Barbadian artists through direct funding and support, CLF and the Mellon Foundation foster community-driven creative solutions and ensure broad access to art across Barbados and the wider Caribbean region. The partnership provides monetary support for cultural organizations like Fresh Milk Barbados, Operation Triple Threat, and Pinelands Creative Workshop to serve as regional arts hubs, while creating sustainable pathways to economic stability for artists and arts-focused organizations through specialized fellowships that allow artists to develop and market their work locally.

The Ripple Effect exhibition, curated by Fresh Milk Barbados, is now open to the public at Caribbean Brushstrokes in Bridgetown through August 30.

The Ripple Effect is marked by the public opening of a new exhibition in Bridgetown, Barbados. The exhibition, curated by Fresh Milk Barbados, is now open to the public and running through August 30 at Caribbean Brushstrokes in Bridgetown. It features works by various Barbadian artists, including CLF fellows Simone Asia, Russell Watson, Anna Gibson, and Ronald Williams. These artists are creating works that interact with CLF’s core pillars, spanning climate solutions to health access to women’s entrepreneurship and more, and intersecting these themes with authentic Caribbean cultural expression. The exhibition highlights how Caribbean voices are pioneering artistic innovation as a pathway to bolster economic development, drive career opportunities, and amplify cultural expression while creating avenues for Barbadian artists from diverse communities to showcase their talents locally, regionally, and globally.