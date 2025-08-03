CIBC Caribbean bank official pays it forward

Shazzario Marshall is the initial recipient of the first ever Kemar Polius Trophy for the Most Improved Student in Mathematics at Wesley Hall Junior School.

He collected the award and the prestigious title amid loud cheers and applause from his colleagues and parents, at the Wesley Hall Graduation ceremony held at the Abundant Life Assembly recently.

Shazzario Marshall accepts his prizes from Kemar Poilus

Polius, now Head of Country for CIBC Caribbean Barbados, and a proud past student of the city school, was asked to deliver the feature address, as an inspiration to the graduating class of 2025, and he decided to give back, by creating an award for a child who has tried hard and improved on his mathematics. “Initially I wanted to do it for the male students only, to encourage them, but we have left it open, that in years to come, girls who have improved in the maths areas may win it as well,” he stated. In explaining the genesis of the award, “I always liked Maths when I was at school. I was not always the best at it, but I tried to work hard. So, from today, I am giving a prize to someone, who like me, likes Maths but was not always the best, but tried hard,” he told the students.

Students of the Wesley Hall Graduating Class 2025 sing one of their songs at the graduation.

He also encouraged the students, that when they entered their new schools, to get involved in extracurricular activities, pointing out that as a manager, he saw the benefit of that in younger members of staff, both in their enthusiasm and willingness on the job.

He further encouraged the over 80 students who will be leaving the school to: ‘Dream big; work hard; stay consistent; stay grounded and do your best’.

Deputy Head Boy Nathaniel Adamson presents Kemar Poilus with a thank you from his alma mater.

“When you leave school, everybody does not have to be a doctor or lawyer, but whatever you decide to do, just be the best that you can be. If you decide to be a mechanic, just be the best mechanic there is, so that cars will be lining up for you to fix; if you decide to be an entertainer, just be the best entertainer on the circuit, so that people will be calling you a year in advance, to book you for their event; and if you join me in banking then be the best banker ever ” he urged them.

Shazzario, who will be heading to Ellerslie Secondary School in September with 9 of his classmates, collected a personal plaque and an iPad, while the Challenge plaque, with his name on the first plate, will be mounted at the school until another winner next year.