CIBC Applauds 1st Formers at Queen’s College

“We at CIBC Caribbean are so pleased to see this first-year group do so well and ‘shine!” With these words of congratulations, Mrs. Michelle Whitelaw, Director, Personal and Business Banking Channels, CIBC Caribbean, presented prizes to several successful 1st Year students at a recently held Awards Ceremony at Queen’s College, under the theme “Strive to Shine”.

In his presentation, Roger Scott, 1st Form Year Head, proudly reported that the entire group of 140 students had done very well in their promotional exams, with almost all of them scoring 60% and over. He warmly congratulated them on their achievements and encouraged them to continue aiming for the best. He also commended the student athletes on their success in sports, including the netball and basketball teams who, along with some members of the squash, swimming and dressage teams, had earned places in the respective national teams. To thunderous applause, Scott then announced that the entire group of 140 students had been promoted to the second form.

QC Principal, Mrs. Mitchelle Maxwell, in her address, also congratulated the successful 1st formers on their promotion, and urged them to continue to shine by meeting and overcoming challenges, even in moments of doubt. She told them that, “Stars illuminate best when things are dark.”

The feature address was delivered by past student, Ms. Soraya Toppin-Herbert, whose exceptional football ability had earned her a scholarship at a university overseas. Using the event’s theme, “Strive to Shine”, she encouraged the 1st formers to do so every day while at home, at school and even within the community. She lauded the athletes who had gained selection to national teams, attributing their success to the unwavering commitment to their goals. Toppin-Herbert also shared some of the life lessons she had learned over time. “Excellence is an expression of gratitude”, she said as she encouraged them to cultivate their strengths, adding that when they carry their light, even in hard times, they would provide a beacon for others.

Whitelaw presented the Top 20 Academic Awards and the Top Male and Female Awards.

Whitelaw then invited the students to compare their feelings of success and elation to their pre-Eleven Plus nervousness. “But look at you now,” she said, commending them on their promotion. Urging them to maintain a level of “alertness” as they moved upward through the school, she declared, “We need you to continue to pay attention, to stay on your A game and try to do even better than you did last term.” Whitelaw further cautioned the soon-to-be 2nd formers to prepare their work on time and avoid the habit of procrastination. “We are pleased to present these prizes today and watch you proudly accept them for the good work that you have done in your first year here at Queen’s College,” Whitelaw concluded and, wishing them good luck, she urged them to continue working hard and striving for excellence.