CARIFESTA XV Opens in Barbados with a Spectacular Celebration of Caribbean Culture

The vibrant spirit of Caribbean culture came alive on Friday 22 August at Queen’s Park, in Bridgetown, Barbados, as the Opening Ceremony of CARIFESTA XV marked the triumphant return of the Region’s premier arts festival. After an extended hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Caribbean Festival of Arts (CARIFESTA) is back, bringing together artists, cultural leaders, and enthusiasts from across the Caribbean and beyond.

The ceremony featured a dazzling Parade of Countries, showcasing a kaleidoscope of music, dance, colour, and talent that set the tone for ten days of cultural immersion and celebration. The theme of this year’s festival, “Caribbean Roots, Global Excellence,” underscores the Region’s rich heritage and its far-reaching influence on global artistic expression. The Festival will host more than 2,500 delegates from 25 participating countries.

Heads of Government, Ministers of Culture, officials from CARICOM Member States and Associate Members, alongside delegations of artists, cultural experts, and entrepreneurs and a large gathering of spectators joined the celebration.

In her remarks, Secretary-General of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM), Dr Carla Barnett paid tribute to the host country, acknowledging the vision and dedication of Prime Minister Honourable Mia Mottley, the Government and People of Barbados, and the host country management team for their exceptional hospitality and meticulous planning.

She noted that this third staging of CARIFESTA in Barbados is testament to the country’s unwavering commitment to regional integration and its strategic investment in arts and culture.

Dr Barnett acknowledged that the festival also celebrates growing cultural ties with the African Union, featuring acclaimed theatrical productions from Ghana, Nigeria, and Zimbabwe for the first time. She welcomed guests from Latin America and other regions who continue to lend their support to this dynamic cultural exchange.

“The rich and inspiring theme for CARIFESTA XV, “Caribbean Roots, Global Excellence”, is an affirmation of a simple but powerful truth – our strength lies in understanding that, at the core, our history and our heritage are the source of our impact far beyond the shores of our Region,” stated Dr Barnett.

The Secretary-General emphasised the importance of culture as a driver of economic growth, youth engagement, and regional identity. CARIFESTA, she noted, plays a vital role in advancing CARICOM’s creative sector strategy, fostering innovation, professional development, and strategic partnerships.