Caribbean Development Bank Pays Tribute to Former Vice President Marius St. Rose

The Caribbean Development Bank (CDB) honours the life and legacy of Mr. Marius Alexis St. Rose, a towering figure in Caribbean development, an uncompromising regionalist, and a pivotal architect of the Bank’s operational and strategic foundation.

Mr. St. Rose joined CDB in 1975 as an Economist in the Economics and Project Analysis Division. His keen judgement and strategic vision quickly propelled him through successive leadership roles, including Deputy Director of the Policy Advisory and Planning Division, Director of the Economics and Programming Department, and ultimately Vice-President, Operations. During these two and a half decades of service, he reshaped the Bank’s operational structure into the framework that still underpins its work today.

Under his stewardship, CDB became the first regional institution to achieve a triple-A credit rating, developed its first Strategic Plan, and transformed the staff pension scheme into a sustainable, region-wide facility that ensures security and dignity in retirement. He championed strong institutions across the Caribbean, playing a decisive role in the establishment and strengthening of national development banks, particularly in the OECS. On the international stage, he was a formidable advocate for the region mobilising extensive resources to advance Caribbean priorities.

A leader of immense stature, Mr. St. Rose was deeply respected for his decisive yet compassionate leadership style. He brought vision and discipline in equal measure, challenging teams to innovate, trusting them to deliver, and providing space for professional growth.

Reflecting on his legacy, CDB President, Mr. Daniel Best said: “Mr. St. Rose embodied excellence in every aspect of his service to the Bank and the Region. His vision, respect for others, and uncompromising commitment to strong institutions set a standard that continues to guide us today. We, who now have the privilege of serving, are building on the solid foundation he and his peers established. His example is a powerful reminder that excellence and respect are not just values, but the cornerstones of lasting impact.”

The Caribbean Development Bank salutes Mr. Marius Alexis St. Rose for his extraordinary service and indelible contribution. He will be remembered not only as an exemplary builder of the Bank, but as one of the region’s most dedicated champions and a man whose vision and impact will inspire generations to come.