Caribbean carrier unveils new brand identity

LIAT (2020) Ltd. has introduced its new commercial name and brand identity: Liat Air — a significant step forward in its transformation journey.

While the legal name LIAT (2020) Ltd. remains unchanged, the airline will now operate publicly and commercially as Liat Air, signaling a renewed commitment to regional connectivity and operational excellence.

LIAT CEO Hafsah Abdulsalam commented: “The name ‘LIAT’ carries deep historical and emotional significance across the Caribbean. However, as we grow and expand into new territories, we recognize the importance of making our purpose unmistakably clear. The name ‘Liat Air’ does exactly that — it honors and reinforces our legacy while positioning us confidently in the global aviation space.”