Breaking News

  • BWA Crew Robbed at Gunpoint

  • ST KITTS’ DREW ADMINISTRAION RAMPS SECURITY AT COCKLESHELL BAY

  • Is there a Lack of Transparency in Firearm Licensing in Barbados?

  • Soft2Bet’s Vision Beyond Gaming: Uri Poliavich on Purpose, People, and Progress

  • 27 year old Clapham man sought by Police

  • 30 year old from Barracks Rd charged with June 16 Murder

While the legal name LIAT (2020) Ltd. remains unchanged, the airline will now operate publicly and commercially as Liat Air, signaling a renewed commitment to regional connectivity and operational excellence.

Caribbean carrier unveils new brand identity

Bajan Reporter

,

Caribbean carrier unveils new brand identity

Bajan Reporter

,
While the legal name LIAT (2020) Ltd. remains unchanged, the airline will now operate publicly and commercially as Liat Air, signaling a renewed commitment to regional connectivity and operational excellence.

LIAT (2020) Ltd. has introduced its new commercial name and brand identity: Liat Air — a significant step forward in its transformation journey.

While the legal name LIAT (2020) Ltd. remains unchanged, the airline will now operate publicly and commercially as Liat Air, signaling a renewed commitment to regional connectivity and operational excellence.
While the legal name LIAT (2020) Ltd. remains unchanged, the airline will now operate publicly and commercially as Liat Air, signaling a renewed commitment to regional connectivity and operational excellence.

LIAT CEO Hafsah Abdulsalam commented: “The name ‘LIAT’ carries deep historical and emotional significance across the Caribbean. However, as we grow and expand into new territories, we recognize the importance of making our purpose unmistakably clear. The name ‘Liat Air’ does exactly that — it honors and reinforces our legacy while positioning us confidently in the global aviation space.”

Post Views: 165
«
»
, , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Sponsored Ads

BR2 If you saw this then you came to the best place to get seen 1