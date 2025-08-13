BWA Crew Robbed at Gunpoint

According to the BWA’s Marketing Officer, Yvette Harris-Griffith at approximately one o’clock this afternoon, a Barbados Water Authority (BWA) team working in the St. Silas, St. James area was robbed of money and personal items by four (4) men in a vehicle, three (3) of whom were armed.



The BWA has sought counselling for its team members who were shaken by the incident and the Authority is cooperating fully with the Barbados Police Service as they investigate the matter.

