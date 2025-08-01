BOA Announces 29-Member Team for 2025 Junior Pan American Games

The Barbados Olympic Association Inc. (BOA) has officially announced a 29-member team to represent Barbados at the second edition of the Junior Pan American Games, scheduled to take place in Asunción, Paraguay, from August 9 to 23, 2025.

This prestigious multi-sport event will bring together more than 4000 young athletes aged 22 and under from 41 countries across the Americas to compete in 28 sports, 43 disciplines, and 334 events. The Junior Pan American Games serve as a crucial stepping stone for aspiring Olympians, with a gold medal performance automatically qualifying an athlete for participation at the 2027 Pan American Games in Lima, Peru.

Team Barbados, comprising 13 females and 16 males, will compete in nine sporting disciplines: Athletics, Sailing, Shooting, Squash, Swimming, Tennis, Triathlon, Weightlifting, and Wrestling.

Leading the Barbadian delegation will be Chef de Mission Gail Craig-Archer and Assistant Chef de Mission Mona Alleyne. The team will be accompanied by 18 officials, including a dedicated medical team comprising Medical Officer Dr. Blondel Hurley, Physiotherapist Alicia Brewster, and Massage and Physiotherapist Rondell Griffith.

Chef de Mission Gail Craig-Archer expressed her enthusiasm for the upcoming Games, stating, “The BOA is especially pleased to see so many of our young athletes given this platform to compete, grow, and qualify for future international events. This is an important opportunity for development and a proud moment for Barbados.”

Craig-Archer also highlighted the significant growth in the Barbadian contingent, “At the last Games, we had 14 athletes, now we will be flying Barbados’ flag with double that number. It’s a clear sign of the progress we’re making in youth sport development.”

The Junior Pan American Games were established as a platform to nurture the next generation of elite athletes across the continent. The inaugural Games were held in Cali, Colombia, in 2021, building on the legacy of the Pan American Games, which began in 1951.

The full roster of athletes selected for Team Barbados for the 2025 Junior Pan American Games is as follows:

Athletics

Kishawna Niles

Maliah Edwards

Maya Rollins

Layla Haynes

Ariel Archer

Teon Haynes

Ross Waldron

Nikkolai Kennedy

Aragorn Straker



Sailing

Joseph Whelan





Shooting

Kelisa Clarke

Brodella Ramchere



Squash

Eboni Athlerley

Sarrayah Yearwood

Sumairaa Suleman

Darien Benn

Aidan Parris

Alex Stewart



Swimming

Heidi Stoute

Jaiya Simmons

Joshua Ross

Victor Ashby



Tennis

Lucas Davis



Triathlon

Isis Gaskin

Fynn Armstrong

Matthew Lashley



Weightlifting

Jack Pipe



Wrestling

Jaydon Alleyne

Ayden Williams