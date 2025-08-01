Barbados to Host CTO’s 2025 State of the Tourism Industry Conference (SOTIC)

The Caribbean Tourism Organization (CTO) has announced that Barbados will host the 2025 edition of its flagship State of the Tourism Industry Conference (SOTIC), taking place from 30th September to 3rd October 2025, at Hilton Barbados Resort.

The annual gathering — widely regarded as the premier forum for shaping the future of Caribbean tourism — will bring together government ministers, tourism executives, international partners, media, students and stakeholders from across the region and beyond for high-level discussions on industry trends, research, policy and investment.

Hilton Barbados is home to the 17th-century ruins of Charles Fort, a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

The 2025 conference will be held under the theme “Reimagining Caribbean Tourism: Research, Relevance and the Road Ahead”, focusing on data-driven strategies and practical pathways to strengthen the region’s global competitiveness and sustainability. The conference will feature the annual Regional Tourism Youth Congress, engaging “Junior Ministers of Tourism” from CTO member countries and territories.

New areas of focus at this year’s conference include in-depth conversations around sports tourism, medical tourism, and health and wellness — sectors that offer significant growth potential and align with global shifts in traveler preferences. These sessions will explore how destinations can diversify their offerings, attract new markets, and create more resilient and inclusive tourism economies.

“Barbados offers an ideal setting for this forward-looking dialogue on Caribbean tourism,” said Dona Regis-Prosper, Secretary-General and CEO of the CTO. “As we reimagine the future of our sector, we must ground our strategies in solid research, ensure our actions are relevant to today’s traveler, and work together on a clear roadmap for what lies ahead.”

The conference is being hosted in partnership with the Barbados Ministry of Tourism and International Transport and Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc., with support from both public and private sector stakeholders across the island.

“As the host destination and headquarters of CTO, Barbados is proud to welcome the region’s tourism leaders for this timely exchange,” said Andrea Franklin, CEO of Barbados Tourism Marketing, Inc. and Chairman of the CTO Board of Directors. “The theme of this year’s conference speaks to the heart of our mission — to advance tourism that is informed, inclusive and impactful. We look forward to meaningful dialogue and actionable outcomes.”

SOTIC 2025 will feature inspiring addresses, expert panels, data presentations, workshops and networking sessions designed to chart a progressive course for Caribbean tourism. It will also provide updates on CTO’s “Reimagine 2025–2027” strategic plan, which is currently being rolled out to support regional transformation and collaboration.