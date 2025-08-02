2nd EU-LAC Innovation Cooperation and South Summit just convened

The European Union-Latin America and the Caribbean (EU-LAC) Cooperation programme recently hosted its second EU-LAC Innovation Cooperation incubator meeting at the Google for Start-ups Campus, in Madrid, Spain.



This was the first in-person meeting for the second cohort of incubators and accelerators but the second such meeting for the first cohort. There are eight accelerators from the EU in cohort one, and seven from Latin America and the Caribbean. In cohort two, there are eight accelerators from the EU and nine from Latin America and the Caribbean. The sessions for the two-day event were led by a team including Dr. Lisa Nieth, network coordinator, Global Service Facility and Technopolis Group, Marco Quirino ENRICH .and Stephan Kreutzer, Partner Consultant, Technopolis Group.

Innovation ecosystem leaders, 1st and 2nd cohort of the EU-LAC Innovation Cooperation programme, from EU, LAC attending the 2nd in-person networking event at Google Start-up Campus in Madrid, Spain.

The EU–LAC Innovation Cooperation Incubator is a strategic support mechanism established by the EU–LAC Foundation and partners to strengthen bi-regional innovation ecosystems by facilitating cross-regional collaboration on innovation topics, encouraging co-design of joint pilot initiatives and connecting key innovation stakeholders across both regions. It acts as a virtual incubator for ideas and partnerships that can lead to concrete projects, policy recommendations, and funding opportunities.

The objectives of this cooperation are to build strategic partnerships between EU and LAC innovation ecosystems; identify shared innovation priorities, such as climate-smart agriculture, digital transformation, and circular economy, as well as provide a collaborative platform for co-creation, matchmaking, knowledge exchange and support joint proposals for EU or international funding.



Some of the key themes are green and circular economy, food security and sustainable agriculture, digital innovation and AI, health and bioeconomy. inclusive entrepreneurship (women, youth, indigenous groups).



The Caribbean Centre of Excellence for Sustainable Livelihoods (COESL), a not-for-profit accelerator, based in Barbados, helping women and young entrepreneurs nationally, regionally and outside of the region, is one of the organisations participating in the second cohort of the EU-LAC Innovation Cooperation incubator. Other Caribbean countries included Rev Up Caribbean from Jamaica and CARIRI from Trinidad and Tobago.



According to Dr. Marcia Brandon, who represented COESL in Madrid, the two-day programme was refreshing, enlightening and provided the opportunity for excellent bi-lateral partnership building.



“We at COESL are always excited to build new partnerships, while maintaining existing ones and connecting them to each other as well, when possible. Our main goal is to open new pathways for the entrepreneurs, partners and stakeholders we work with in Barbados, the region and beyond. We have been able to forge at least four main EU bi-lateral partners and there are others in the EU, Latin America and the Caribbean who we would definitely want to work with.

Leaders of accelerators from the Eu, Latin America and the Caribbean with EU-LAC Innovation Cooperation and South Summit organizers.

Dr. Nieth said she was very happy to report that “the EU-LAC innovation cooperation network event in Madrid was a resounding success, bringing together over 35 leading incubators and accelerators from Europe and Latin America/Caribbean, to foster meaningful collaboration.



She stressed, “This network is more than just a platform. It is a catalyst for innovation, sustainable growth, and transatlantic partnership. By sharing knowledge, aligning strategies, and building trust, we are unlocking new opportunities for startups and entrepreneurs to address global challenges together. The enthusiasm and commitment demonstrated at the event reaffirm the immense potential of EU-LAC cooperation to drive impactful innovation and create lasting benefits for both regions”.



Dr. Brandon and other colleagues were also able to attend the three-day South Summit. One of the world’s leading entrepreneurship and innovation summits with its purpose and impact to unleash entrepreneurship with an intent to fuel growth through curated connections between startups, investors, and corporates, catalyse innovation in sectors like climate tech, circular economy as well as digital transformation and the like and create economic value with an expectation to bring 39 million euros in economic impact.