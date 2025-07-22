Breaking News

Wu-Tang: Rise of the Deceiver – Summer Game Fest 2025

Wu-Tang: Rise of the Deceiver – Summer Game Fest 2025

To save their home of Shaolin, the Wu-Tang Clan must pass on their fantastical powers to a new generation of warriors.

You’ve been called to battle back the forces of an invading, corrupting force – the Deceiver. You and your friends will fight alongside the Wu-Tang Clan, calling on their powerful skills and timeless wisdom to restore Shaolin to a beacon of hope, community, and prosperity.

Wu-Tang: Rise of the Deceiver was initially conceived as a tie-in to Angel of Dust, an upcoming supernatural thriller produced by Ghostface Killah, to be directed by the RZA under AOD Films.

