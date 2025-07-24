Trinidad and Tobago Claims Top Prizes At 18th CARICOM Road Race (10k)

The 18th CARICOM Road Race 10K event was earlier this month in Rose Hall, Montego Bay, Jamaica. Trinidad and Tobago’s Alexia John claimed the CARICOM Secretary-General’s Trophy—Female and first prize in the Overall Female category, while Carlie Robinson (Barbados) and Cindy Rose (Jamaica) won second and third prizes, respectively.

Trinidad and Tobago dominated the top position again in the Overall Male category, with popular athlete Nicholas Romany winning the CARICOM Chairman’s Trophy and Garfield Gordon (Jamaica) and Cleveland Thomas (Guyana) capturing the second and third prizes, respectively.

Eight (8) CARICOM Member States participated in the event, including Antigua and Barbuda, Barbados, Grenada, Guyana, Jamaica, Saint Lucia, Suriname and Trinidad and Tobago.

The Road Races form part of the pre-event activities of the 49th Regular Meeting of the Conference of Heads of Government of CARICOM, scheduled for 6-8 July in Montego Bay, Jamaica under the chairmanship of Dr the Most Honourable Andrew Holness, Chair of CARICOM and Prime Minister of Jamaica.

Dr The Most Honourable Andrew Holness, ON, PC, MP, CARICOM Chairman and Prime Minister, Jamaica; CARICOM Secretary-General Dr Carla Barnett (second, right, standing), Senator The Honourable Kamina Johnson Smith, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Jamaica (third, left, standing) and officials of the Government of Jamaica and CARICOM Secretariat with winners of the 18th CARICOM Road Race.

In his address ahead of the award presentation, Prime Minister Andrew Holness emphasised the significance of the Race to the celebration of CARICOM Day.

“This [Road Race] is particularly special because it is Jamaica’s signature event to commemorate CARICOM Day, which is observed on July 4th. CARICOM Day is more than a date on the calendar. It is a moment for reflection and renewal, a time for us to take stock of how far we have come as a Community, and to chart the path ahead for purpose and ambition,” stated the CARICOM Chair.

He noted that the Race’s theme “Caribbean Moves” was inspired by Jamaica’s programme, “Jamaica Moves” which promotes physical activity and wellness across the island.

“This event reminds us that health is not just a personal responsibility, but a regional priority. With non-communicable diseases placing enormous strain on our families, our economies, and our healthcare system, we must embrace a culture of prevention, one that champions healthy living, movement, and mindfulness. Events like this are more than symbolic, they raise awareness, inspire action, and build a culture of wellness that starts with the individual but strengthens the entire Community,” underscored the CARICOM Chair.

The Road Race, according to CARICOM Secretary-General Dr Carla Barnett, reflects CARICOM’s commitment to tackling the rise in non-communicable diseases (NCDs) by advocating for active lifestyles and healthy nutrition.

“Thank you to all the participants for making this message loud and clear to the Community: that it is important for all of us to keep moving. Jamaica moves, CARICOM moves, we all move towards a healthier way of living,” stated Dr Barnett.

Prime Minister Holness presented the CARICOM Chairman’s Trophy and other top prizes while Dr Carla Barnett presented the Secretary-General’s Trophy. Also present were Ms Alison Drayton, Assistant Secretary-General, CARICOM Secretariat; members of the Cabinet of Jamaica; and officials from the Government of Jamaica and the CARICOM Secretariat.

This year, Jamaica introduced a 5K run and 5K walk as elements of the CARICOM Road Race.

The CARICOM Secretariat envisions the event as a beacon to advocate for Caribbean nationals adopting healthier lifestyles for better health outcomes.