‘Tom’ or ‘Pappy’ on the run since May, back in Custody

Escaped prisoner Kishon Lemar Anderson Thomas 26yrs alias “Pappy”, “Paps” or “Tom”, an inmate at Dodds Prison, who was the subject of a “Wanted Man” bulletin, issued on Friday, 2nd May, 2025, in connection with escaping lawful custody from the authorities whilst at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, has been arrested and is now in custody.

On Saturday, 12th July, 2025, he was brought into police custody and is assisting with investigations.

The Barbados Police Service (TBPS) wishes to thank the general public and the media for their assistance in this matter.

