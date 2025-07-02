The Ministry of People Empowerment and Elder Affairs Condemns Attacks on Elderly, Vows Swift Action and Stronger Laws

The Ministry of People Empowerment and Elder Affairs, which also holds responsibility for crime prevention, is outraged by the recent surge of violence and robberies targeting our elderly citizens.

“These despicable acts are not who we are as a nation,” said Minister Humphrey, Minister of People Empowerment and Elder Affairs. “Our seniors deserve to live in safety and dignity. For generations, they have built this country with their labour, sacrifice, and wisdom. Attacking them is not only cowardly and vile—it is an assault on the very values that hold our society together.”

Minister Humphrey announced that the Government will be taking decisive legislative action to protect older persons.

“By next month, we will be laying before Parliament the Older Persons Legislation, which will serve to protect and empower our elderly citizens. This legislation will introduce very severe penalties for those who commit crimes against older persons and will ensure that our seniors can live their twilight years in security and respect,” Minister Humphrey stated.

The Ministry is also working closely with law enforcement to ensure that those who prey on vulnerable seniors are identified, apprehended, and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.

“We will not tolerate violence against our elderly,” Minister Humphrey emphasized. “Anyone who dares to harm our elderly will face justice.”

The Ministry is calling on all citizens to play an active role in safeguarding older persons. Members of the public are urged to:

Check in on elderly relatives, neighbours, and friends regularly

Help seniors stay vigilant and informed about safety measures

Create buddy systems and community networks for added security

Report any suspicious activity immediately to the authorities

“Our seniors have earned the right to live their twilight years free from fear. Let us stand united to protect them,” Minister Humphrey said.

For more information or assistance, please contact the Ministry of People Empowerment and Elder Affairs at…

Call: 535-1600 PBX

535-3131 National Assistance Board

Email: ps.people@barbados.gov.bb

Instagram: @peoplebds

LET US PROTECT OUR ELDERLY.