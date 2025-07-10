Test pits to be dug along Bank Hall Cross Road tomorrow night – Friday, July 11th

The Ministry of Transport and Works (MTW) is advising residents, businesses, and road users that Infra Construction Inc. will dig test pits along Bank Hall Cross Road in St. Michael, from the traffic lights junction at Lower Bank Hall to the traffic lights junction at Bridge Road/Eastmond Corner. The work will be done on Friday, July 11, 2025, from 8:30 p.m. to 6:00 a.m.
Digging test pits is being done in preparation for road rehabilitation on Bank Hall Cross Road in St. Michael, from the traffic lights junction at Lower Bank Hall to the traffic lights junction at Bridge Road/Eastmond Corner.
MTW and Infra Construction Inc. thank persons for their understanding and cooperation. (PR/MTW)
