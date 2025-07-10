Breaking News

  • Test pits to be dug along Bank Hall Cross Road tomorrow night – Friday, July 11th

  • Flavours of the Future: Why Certified Caribbean Chefs Are a Recipe for National Growth

  • (UPDATE) St Lucy assailant facing concurrent sentences on 2 female assaults, third case – plea denied…

  • Barbados’ Prime Minister signs host country agreement for CARIFESTA XV

  • Gun-Accused who behaved like he won award, in remand to month-end

  • On the run for almost 36 months, cooling heels at Dodds

A team from Infra Construction Inc. will excavate small sections of the existing road to inspect and assess its subbase. As a result, traffic approaching test pit locations will be reduced to a single lane. Traffic wardens will be on-site to guide motorists. By the end of each night, open test pits will be refilled to facilitate regular traffic flow.

Test pits to be dug along Bank Hall Cross Road tomorrow night – Friday, July 11th

Bajan Reporter

, ,

Test pits to be dug along Bank Hall Cross Road tomorrow night – Friday, July 11th

Bajan Reporter

, ,
A team from Infra Construction Inc. will excavate small sections of the existing road to inspect and assess its subbase. As a result, traffic approaching test pit locations will be reduced to a single lane. Traffic wardens will be on-site to guide motorists. By the end of each night, open test pits will be refilled to facilitate regular traffic flow.

The Ministry of Transport and Works (MTW) is advising residents, businesses, and road users that Infra Construction Inc. will dig test pits along Bank Hall Cross Road in St. Michael, from the traffic lights junction at Lower Bank Hall to the traffic lights junction at Bridge Road/Eastmond Corner. The work will be done on Friday, July 11, 2025, from 8:30 p.m. to 6:00 a.m.

A team from Infra Construction Inc. will excavate small sections of the existing road to inspect and assess its subbase. As a result, traffic approaching test pit locations will be reduced to a single lane. Traffic wardens will be on-site to guide motorists. By the end of each night, open test pits will be refilled to facilitate regular traffic flow.
A team from Infra Construction Inc. will excavate small sections of the existing road to inspect and assess its subbase. As a result, traffic approaching test pit locations will be reduced to a single lane. Traffic wardens will be on-site to guide motorists. By the end of each night, open test pits will be refilled to facilitate regular traffic flow.

Digging test pits is being done in preparation for road rehabilitation on Bank Hall Cross Road in St. Michael, from the traffic lights junction at Lower Bank Hall to the traffic lights junction at Bridge Road/Eastmond Corner.

MTW and Infra Construction Inc. thank persons for their understanding and cooperation. (PR/MTW)

Post Views: 188
«
, , , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Sponsored Ads

BR2 If you saw this then you came to the best place to get seen 1