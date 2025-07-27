Stalk Ashley and MXSSIVH Reconnect for New Single ‘Therapy’

Dancehall producer MXSSIVH links up with Stalk Ashley for “Therapy,” the second single from his upcoming debut album Live Fast. It was released via VP Records.
“Therapy” follows a string of collaborations between the two, including “Really Like U” with Skillibeng and “Stay With Me” with Sean Paul, both featured on Stalk Ashley’s 2024 debut album Stalky the Bratt.
His growing catalog includes work with Vybz Kartel, Squash, Valiant, along with an unreleased track by Playboi Carti and Trippie Redd.
“Therapy” is now available on all digital platforms.
