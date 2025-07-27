Stalk Ashley and MXSSIVH Reconnect for New Single ‘Therapy’

Dancehall producer MXSSIVH links up with Stalk Ashley for “Therapy,” the second single from his upcoming debut album Live Fast. It was released via VP Records.

The track pulls from the New York-rooted subgenre known as “sexy drill,” blending fluttering hi-hats with sultry melodies. Stalk Ashley takes the lead with a performance that spells out her obsession with a particularly memorable partner, one she’s willing to prioritize over the rest.

“Therapy” follows a string of collaborations between the two, including “Really Like U” with Skillibeng and “Stay With Me” with Sean Paul, both featured on Stalk Ashley’s 2024 debut album Stalky the Bratt.

MXSSIVH is gearing up to release Live Fast, led by the single “Ravin’” with Najeeriii.

His growing catalog includes work with Vybz Kartel, Squash, Valiant, along with an unreleased track by Playboi Carti and Trippie Redd.

“Therapy” is now available on all digital platforms.