(UPDATE) St Lucy assailant facing concurrent sentences on 2 female assaults, third case – plea denied…

King made an appearance before Magistrate Wayne Clarke in the Holetown Court on Wednesday 9th July 2025 where he's facing his charges.

The Barbados Police Service (TBPS) Criminal Investigation Department (Northern Division), has arrested and formally charged Troy Antonio King, 50 years of Free Hill, Josey Hill, St. Lucy, for the following offences:

  • Wounding with Intent – Janita Austin on the 14th June 2025.
  • Wounding with Intent – Moesha Moss on the 14th June 2025.
  • Assault Occasioning Actual Bodily Harm – Linda Cumberbatchon the 1st July 2025
The 50-year-old St Lucy resident pleaded guilty to the offences of Wounding Moesha Moss and assaulting Linda Cumberbatch. He was sentenced to eighteen and six months respectively with the sentences to run consecutively. He was not allowed to plead to the offence of Wounding with Intent against Janita Austin.

  • Ryan Brathwaite – Inspector (Ag)

Communications & Public Affairs Officer
The Barbados Police Service

