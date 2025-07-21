Spice Island Beach Resort appoints Sheldon Keens-Douglas as Resort Manager

Spice Island Beach Resort has appointed Sheldon Keens-Douglas to the position of their Resort Manager. From January 2024, Keens-Douglas served as the resort’s Commercial Director, where he played a pivotal role in enhancing brand visibility, increasing occupancy, and expanding the resort’s global market reach.

A Grenadian hospitality management professional, Keens-Douglas brings over two decades of experience in luxury hotel management, tourism marketing and brand communications to his new leadership role.

He earned a Bachelor of Science degree in marketing and tourism management from one of the world’s leading hospitality management programs at Cornell University in New York. His tenure with Spice Island Beach Resort began early in his career, when he served as Assistant Manager from 2001 to 2006, gaining firsthand experience in operations, guest relations and service excellence.

“We are delighted to welcome Sheldon back into operations leadership at Spice,” said Janelle Hopkin, President and Managing Director of Spice Island Beach Resort. “His deep understanding of both the commercial and guest service sides of our business, coupled with his passion for Grenadian and Caribbean hospitality, makes him the ideal person to help guide the resort into its next chapter.”

In addition to his hotel management experience at various Four Seasons properties, he has led regional marketing and communications initiatives across the Caribbean during his time with C&W Communications. He is also the founder of SPEAK Inc., a consultancy specializing in hospitality training, branding, and public relations.

In his new role, Keens-Douglas will execute the vision of the president, lead the management team, and manage the daily operations of the resort.

“I am honored to take on this new role at a property where I feel very much at home,” said Keens-Douglas. “Spice Island Beach Resort represents ‘Grenadian Excellence‘ and serves as a wonderful showcase for the genuine warmth, exceptional talent and skills that reside here. I look forward to working closely with our dedicated team to uphold our legacy of excellence while embracing new opportunities for growth and innovation.”