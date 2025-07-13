Breaking News

  • ‘Tom’ or ‘Pappy’ on the run since May, back in Custody

  • Crime Spree form Thorpes resident halted, two-year stint at Dodds

  • Test pits to be dug along Bank Hall Cross Road tomorrow night – Friday, July 11th

  • Flavours of the Future: Why Certified Caribbean Chefs Are a Recipe for National Growth

  • (UPDATE) St Lucy assailant facing concurrent sentences on 2 female assaults, third case – plea denied…

  • Barbados’ Prime Minister signs host country agreement for CARIFESTA XV

Sovereign: Dennis Quaid, Jacob Tremblay & Nick Offerman

Bajan Reporter

,

Sovereign: Dennis Quaid, Jacob Tremblay & Nick Offerman

Bajan Reporter

,

Inspired by real events, SOVEREIGN is a tense and provocative true crime thriller about a father and his teenage son — Jerry and Joseph Kane (Nick Offerman and Jacob Tremblay) — who follow the Sovereign Citizen belief system, a deeply anti-establishment worldview rooted in distrust of government authority. As the pair travel across the country delivering self-taught legal seminars and pushing back against systems they believe have failed them, their journey brings them into conflict with Police Chief Jim Bouchart (Dennis Quaid), setting off a tragic chain of events that forces a reckoning with power, principle, and the limits of freedom.

Post Views: 204
«
, , , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Sponsored Ads

BR2 If you saw this then you came to the best place to get seen 1