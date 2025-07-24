Soft2Bet’s Vision Beyond Gaming: Uri Poliavich on Purpose, People, and Progress

In the rapidly evolving world of online gaming, few companies have managed to balance innovation with integrity quite like Soft2Bet. Known for its diverse portfolio of brands and a strong foothold in regulated markets, Soft2Bet is doing more than building platforms — it’s reshaping what responsibility looks like in the iGaming industry.

At the heart of this transformation is founder Uri Poliavich, a tech-driven entrepreneur with a clear sense of purpose. His vision extends beyond profits and player acquisition. It’s about creating a digital ecosystem where security, transparency, and social impact go hand in hand. As gaming continues to grow globally, Soft2Bet stands out not just for how it performs — but for why it exists.

Uri Poliavich: From Founder to Changemaker

Behind every game-changing company is someone who doesn’t just follow trends — they rewrite the rules. For Soft2Bet, that someone is Uri Poliavich. More than just a founder, he’s the driving force behind the company’s evolution from a promising platform to a purpose-driven tech leader.

He believes that companies should serve not only their users but also the communities they touch. And when it comes to turning big visions into practical systems — think smarter compliance tools, better data ethics, and yes, KYC by Soft2Bet — he doesn’t wait for regulators to knock. He gets there first.

People-First Innovation

Tech can scale a business — but people scale a vision. At Soft2Bet, that idea isn’t just a motivational poster on the wall; it’s embedded in how the company hires, leads, and grows. Uri Poliavich has championed a culture that prioritizes talent, curiosity, and well-being just as much as performance. The result? A team that’s not only skilled, but invested.

Here’s what sets Soft2Bet’s people-first approach apart:

Diverse talent pool across multiple countries and backgrounds, fostering innovation from every angle

Flat hierarchy that encourages open dialogue and fast decision-making

Remote flexibility and smart work-life balance policies that actually live up to the buzzwords

Internal mobility that gives employees room to grow, shift, and challenge themselves

Values-led leadership where ethics, inclusion, and long-term thinking aren’t optional

Giving Back: Social Responsibility in Action

Under the guidance of Uri Poliavich, Soft2Bet has embraced philanthropy as a core pillar of its mission—creating not just one but multiple channels to give back meaningfully and sustainably.

The Yael Foundation: Supporting Global Jewish Education

Started by Uri and Yael Poliavich, the Yael Foundation supports Jewish education and identity worldwide. Since 2020, it has helped over 13,500 children in 37 countries through school funding, summer camps, and safety initiatives.

Soft2Bet Innovation Fund: Backing the Future of iGaming

In 2024, Soft2Bet introduced its €50 million Innovation Fund to back cutting-edge iGaming startups. The aim is to support bold ideas in user experience, AI, and compliance tech. The fund has already won awards and cemented Soft2Bet’s role as a forward-thinking force in the industry.

Soft2Bet proves that innovation, integrity, and impact can coexist — with Uri Poliavich leading a mission far bigger than gaming.