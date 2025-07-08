Pope Leo XIV receives a pennant of hope

During the Jubilee Audience in Vatican City, Victor Mooney, a native of Flushing, Queens, presented Pope Leo XIV with a unique memento of his faith and dedication.

Mooney gifted the Pontiff a pennant that had accompanied him on his “Pilgrimage on Wheels,” a grueling 1,000-kilometer cycling journey across Poland.

This pilgrimage was undertaken as a personal tribute to Pope Francis, blending physical endurance with spiritual devotion.

The 59-year-old devout Catholic cycled to numerous Catholic Shrines and, with profound respect, paid homage to the six million Jews murdered during the Holocaust at the former Nazi death concentration camps of Auschwitz-Birkenau and Majdanek.

Following Mooney’s poignant farewell to Pope Francis in Rome, concluding with a symbolic 6-kilometer journey from St. Peter’s Square to the Basilica di Santa Maria Maggiore, a noteworthy act of generosity took place. Mooney donated his bicycle to the Fondazione Policlinico Universitario Agostino Gemelli IRCCS.

This gesture prompted an official statement from the hospital foundation acknowledging the thoughtful contribution and expressing gratitude for Mooney’s compassionate spirit.

“The Fondazione Policlinico Universitario Agostino Gemelli IRCCS expresses deep gratitude to Don Victor Mooney for donating his bicycle, a faithful companion on his pilgrimage in honor of Pope Francis, to a young patient of our Pediatric Oncology Department.

This act of generosity not only demonstrates a personal commitment to solidarity but also represents a symbol of hope and strength for those who face difficult challenges. The bicycle, in the hands of a boy or a girl, will be a tangible message of courage and community”.

Among other things, Mooney’s remarkable achievement, completing a solo transatlantic row after three previous attempts, stands as a testament to human perseverance.

The 21-month journey, beginning in the Canary Islands and culminating at the iconic Brooklyn Bridge, speaks of intense physical and mental fortitude. It’s fitting, then, to consider this feat alongside the theme of the Year of Jubilee, “Pilgrims of Hope.”

Mooney, in his solitary voyage across the vast ocean, embodies the very essence of a pilgrim, driven by hope and determined to reach his destination, despite the daunting challenges encountered along the way.

His story becomes a powerful metaphor for the spiritual journey towards redemption and renewal that the Jubilee year represents. On the net: victormooney.com