Police Firearms Crackdown Nets 3rd Accused, in remand until after Kadooment

The Barbados Police Service (TBPS) Serious Organised Crime Unit (SOCU) have arrested and formally charged Elijah Akeem Copeland, 25 years of Chase Gap, Halls Road, Saint Michael for the following offences which were committed on Friday, 27th June, 2025 whilst at the mentioned address.
- Possession of Firearm
- Possession of ten (10) rounds of Ammunition
- Possession of Cannabis
- Intent to Supply Cannabis
- Trafficking Cannabis
The approximate weight of the Cannabis is 400 grams with an estimated street value of two thousand dollars ($2000) Barbados Currency.
The Barbados Police Service just intensified their operations across Barbados, resulting in the seizure of nine firearms over the past week. Several people were charged between Tuesday and yesterday, with Copeland now the third such person to make a court appearance in connection with these investigations.
- Ryan Brathwaite – Inspector (Ag)
Communications & Public Affairs Officer
The Barbados Police Service
