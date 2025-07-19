One Spoon of Chocolate – RZA, Shameik Moore

Written and directed by RZA, the film stars Shameik Moore, Blair Underwood, RJ Cyler, Paris Jackson, Emyri Crutchfield, Michael Harney, and Harry Goodwins.

One Spoon Of Chocolate isn’t your average revenge thriller—it’s a bloody, unapologetic gut punch packed with purpose. Shameik Moore leads as Unique, a military vet who returns home after being falsely accused and imprisoned for assault. He heads to Ohio, hoping to find some peace and reconnect with his last surviving relative, Ramsey (RJ Cyler). But this town is hiding some dark, twisted secrets.

A racist sheriff and his brutal crew have been preying on young Black men, and when Unique becomes their next target, he doesn’t just fight back—he unleashes hell, armed with a sword and a whole lot of fury.