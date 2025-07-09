On the run for almost 36 months, cooling heels at Dodds

Evan Raheem Andre Jordan, alias “Black Face”, the 28-year-old who was the subject of a “Wanted Man” bulletin, issued on Tuesday, 29th November 2022, in connection with serious criminal matters, is now in police custody.

On Wednesday, 2nd July 2025, he was brought into police custody and is currently assisting police personnel with their investigations.

The Barbados Police Service (TBPS) wishes to thank the general public and the media for their assistance in this matter.

Ryan Brathwaite: Inspector (Ag)

Communications & Public Affairs Officer

The Barbados Police Service