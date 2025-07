In this heartfelt and funny story, three sisters (Scarlett Johansson, Sienna Miller, Emily Beecham) return to their childhood home for a momentous occasion: the third wedding of their twice-widowed mother (Kristin Scott Thomas). Over the weekend, the family gathers to celebrate the new marriage, but mother and daughters alike are forced to revisit the past and confront the future, all with help from a colorful group of unexpected wedding guests.

Post Views: 178