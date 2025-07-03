Motorcycle Fatality along Tudor Bridge near Eckstine Village

Police at Black Rock Station are conducting investigations into a fatal accident, which occurred about 4:25 p.m. on Tuesday 2nd July 2025 along Tudor Bridge Road St. Michael.

Investigations revealed that a motorcyclist was traveling towards the city, when he was involved in a collision with a motorcar, which was traveling in the opposite direction. As a result of the collision the motorcyclist succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

He has been identified by a relative as 48 year old Sha Elton King from Madison Terrace, Deacons Farm St. Michael.

We are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this accident to please contact the Black Rock Police Station at telephone numbers 417-7500 or 417-7501.

Ryan Brathwaite – Inspector (Ag)

Communications & Public Affairs Officer

The Barbados Police Service