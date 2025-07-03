Breaking News

  • Police Firearms Crackdown Nets 3rd Accused, in remand until after Kadooment

  • West Indies coach fined for breaching ICC Code of Conduct, or? Colonialism still alive & well, don’t question “Massa”!

  • BAJAN INSURANCE UMBRELLA GROUP EXPRESS COLLISION FEARS AS CROP OVER 2025 DRAWS CLOSER

  • TT’s Opposition Chief Whip – Scandalous and Repulsive Political Purging at WASA

  • “MARIO A.K.A RUSTY” SOUGHT BY POLICE, AGAIN…

  • Barbadian Gabriel Abed Appointed Vice Chairman in Billion-Dollar Crypto Venture

He has been identified by a relative as Sha Elton King 48yrs of Madison Terrace, Deacons Farm St. Michael.

Motorcycle Fatality along Tudor Bridge near Eckstine Village

DevilsAdvocate

,

Motorcycle Fatality along Tudor Bridge near Eckstine Village

DevilsAdvocate

,
He has been identified by a relative as Sha Elton King 48yrs of Madison Terrace, Deacons Farm St. Michael.

Police at Black Rock Station are conducting investigations into a fatal accident, which occurred about 4:25 p.m. on Tuesday 2nd July 2025 along Tudor Bridge Road St. Michael.

Investigations revealed that a motorcyclist was traveling towards the city, when he was involved in a collision with a motorcar, which was traveling in the opposite direction. As a result of the collision the motorcyclist succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

He has been identified by a relative as Sha Elton King 48yrs of Madison Terrace, Deacons Farm St. Michael.
He has been identified by a relative as 48 year old Sha Elton King from Madison Terrace, Deacons Farm St. Michael.

We are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this accident to please contact the Black Rock Police Station at telephone numbers 417-7500 or 417-7501.

  • Ryan Brathwaite – Inspector (Ag)

Communications & Public Affairs Officer
The Barbados Police Service

Post Views: 198
«
»
, , , , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Sponsored Ads

BR2 If you saw this then you came to the best place to get seen 1