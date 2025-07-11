MEDIA IS THE HEART OF CARIFESTA XV: A Message from Local Media Lead Jewel Forde

With just 40 days to go until Barbados becomes the epicentre of regional creativity and cultural pride, Jewel Forde, Local Media Relations and Communications Coordinator for CARIFESTA XV, issued a powerful call to the island’s media and influencer community: “You are not just covering CARIFESTA — you are shaping its legacy.”

Speaking to a full house of journalists, broadcasters, bloggers and content creators, Forde celebrated the media’s central role in documenting the heart and soul of the Caribbean’s largest multidisciplinary arts festival.

“We invited you here today because you are more than just media professionals,” she said. “You chronicle national life. You are the voices and visions that connect our people, shape public conversations, and shine a light on who we are — as Barbadians and as a Caribbean community.”

Forde emphasised that CARIFESTA XV is far more than a national event. It’s a shared Caribbean experience, and one that Barbados is honoured to host for the third time — previously in 1981 and 2017.

“Executing a festival of this magnitude doesn’t fall to a single ministry or organisation,” she said. “It requires, in the words of Peter Ram, an all-we approach — government, artists, the private sector, civil society, and yes, the media — coming together to ensure CARIFESTA XV is not only seen and heard but truly felt.”

As Barbados prepares to welcome hundreds of regional and international media professionals, Forde reminded the local media corps that they are not on the sidelines — they are at the centre.

“You will tell the stories of the festival’s performers and its people — but also its quiet triumphs, backstage moments, and unexpected connections. You will help us train the next generation of storytellers through our Be a CARIFESTA Correspondent Training Programme. But equally, we want you to tell your story. Your journey through CARIFESTA XV is just as vital.”

Forde encouraged the press to highlight the unique contributions of Barbadian media throughout the festival — not only through coverage but through direct engagement, collaboration, and reflection.

“Media isn’t a footnote in CARIFESTA’s story. It is the narrative thread that binds the entire experience together,” she observed.

Details regarding media accreditation, content access, exclusive press briefings and influencer partnerships will be made available in the coming days. Forde also previewed plans for dedicated media zones, content drop areas, and community storytelling spaces — ensuring that every member of the press has the tools to tell impactful, human-centred stories.

“We know what it’s like when the link doesn’t work, the line drops, or you can’t find parking at the Grand Market,” she joked. “But what we’re offering is something far more meaningful — access, collaboration, and partnership on a regional scale,” she said to applause.

In closing, Jewel Forde urged all media professionals and cultural communicators to help “set the stage” for what is shaping up to be the most exciting and inclusive CARIFESTA ever staged. “Let’s work together to ensure that every corner of this island — and every Caribbean person, at home and abroad — feels connected to the magic of CARIFESTA XV.”