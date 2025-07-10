Media & Influencers Connect at CARIFESTA XV Breakfast Meeting

On Wednesday, July 9th, key figures from across Barbados’ media landscape, including media managers, producers, influencers, and digital content creators, gathered at the Island Inn Hotel for the Media Heads Breakfast Meeting hosted by the CARIFESTA XV Communications Team.

The morning event served as an important opportunity to build collaborative momentum ahead of CARIFESTA XV – Caribbean Roots, Global Excellence, which will be hosted right here in Barbados.

Jewel Forde, Local Media Relations and Communications Coordinator, warmly welcomed all in attendance, expressing her appreciation for their presence and involvement in what is poised to be a historic regional celebration for Barbados as this is the 3rd time we are hosting the event. She emphasized that the media’s role is not just to report on the festival but to help shape the narrative, amplify Caribbean voices, and spotlight the vibrancy of regional culture.

Carol Roberts, CEO of the National Cultural Foundation and Festival Director for CARIFESTA XV, also addressed the room, sharing her excitement about the power of partnership between the festival and the media. She noted that effective storytelling and meaningful coverage are vital to showcasing the talent, diversity, and creative excellence the Caribbean has to offer.

As CARIFESTA XV draws nearer, the involvement of traditional and new media platforms will be critical in capturing the heart of the festival and ensuring it reaches audiences both at home and across the globe and invite them to be a part of it as well.