LILA IKÉ ANNOUNCES DEBUT ALBUM “TREASURE SELF LOVE” OUT AUG 22, 2025

Jamaica’s dynamic singer-songwriter Lila Iké embraces confidence on her sultry new single, “Romantic” featuring dancehall star Masicka, out today. The track and its accompanying video arrive alongside the exciting announcement of her highly anticipated debut album, Treasure Self Love, set for release on August 22, 2025, via Wurl Ike Records and In.Digg.Nation Collective, under exclusive license to Ineffable Records. Pre-order is available now.



With her new summer sizzler “Romantic,” Lila Iké puts a bold, empowering spin on Jamaican dancehall royalty Patra’s 1994 classic “Romantic Call.” The original track, featuring hip-hop icon Yo-Yo, peaked at #55 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Now, three decades later, Lila pays homage while making it unmistakably her own. Patra herself opens and closes the track, blessing it with her own signature style.

Their unity bridges generations of feminine power. The pulsating song is produced by British-Ghanaian hitmaker Juls—known for work with Wizkid, Lauryn Hill, Burna Boy, and Tyler the Creator—andJamaican producer Dunw3ll. Directed by Shane Creative, the video drips in 90s nostalgia, with Lila and her leading ladies rocking shimmery, throwback dancehall queen fashion. Modern day dancehall star Masicka jumps in with rapid-fire, flirtatious bars that amplify the chemistry.

With “Romantic,” Lila Iké isn’t just revisiting a classic—she’s reinventing it for a new era.

“‘Romantic’ is my way of paying homage to dancehall and of course the queens who made space for us — women like Patra, who taught us how to be bold, sensual, and unapologetic. I wanted to tap into that energy, which is very me anyways,” Lila Iké states.

“Masicka’s verse added that fire and dancehall balance I needed. It’s not just a throwback — it’s a whole new mood! Big up Patra for coming on board as well, that was a full circle moment,” she adds.

The rising star, hailing from the small Jamaican countryside town of Christiana, will also make her debut at Reggae Sumfest in Montego Bay on July 19. Itmarks a major milestone as she performs for the first time at her home island’s largest annual music festival.

Lila Iké’s first full length album Treasure Self Love will follow her breakthrough 2020 EP The ExPerience. Over the past year, she’s released a string of standout singles from the 11-track debut, including “He Loves Us Both” ft. H.E.R., “Fry Plantain” ft. Joey Bada$$ and “Too Late to Lie.”

A genre-blending force in reggae, dancehall and R&B, Lila continues to make waves in the global music scene. She’s earned back-to-back MOBO nominations for Best Reggae Act (2020 & 2021) and won Best Female Reggae Artist at the Caribbean Music Awards for the past two consecutive years. Key performances on NPR Tiny Desk and The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (alongside Protoje) helped catapult her into the international spotlight. She has been hailed by MTV, Rolling Stone, Vogue, and The New York Times as one of reggae’s brightest rising stars.