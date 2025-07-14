Liberty Caribbean salutes CANTO’s 40th anniversary milestone

Advancing the Caribbean’s digital agenda will come into sharp focus as Liberty Caribbean returns as the headline sponsor for CANTO’s 40th Annual Conference and Trade Exhibition under the banner ‘Towards a Unified and Sustainable Caribbean Gigabit Society’.

The region’s premier telecom conference took place at the Grand Hyatt Baha Mar in Nassau, The Bahamas and brought together heads of state and government, along with regulators, telecom operators, and other key industry stakeholders to network, build alliances, review policy, and share best practices as it relates to the regional telecoms sector.

“We are incredibly proud to once again serve as headline sponsor of this milestone event. Our longstanding partnership with CANTO reflects our shared belief in the power of collaboration to move the region forward. This is our moment to shape a digital Caribbean that reflects our values, meets our needs, and embraces our full potential. The work we do here will echo far beyond these halls,” said Inge Smidts, Chief Executive Officer, Liberty Caribbean.

“This year’s theme strikes at the very heart of what we do at Liberty Caribbean. As one of the region’s leading enablers of digital connectivity, we are deeply invested in building the networks, systems, and partnerships that will deliver a gigabit-ready Caribbean — one that is fast, fair, and future-ready.”

Smidts gave remarks at the opening ceremony on Sunday, and was joined onstage by Philip Davis, Prime Minister of The Bahamas; Dr. Delreo Newman, Chairman of CANTO; Teresa Wankin, Secretary General of CANTO; Doreen Bogdan-Martin, Secretary?General, International Telecommunication Union; and Brendan Carr, Chairman, Federal Communications Commission.

Liberty Caribbean held several discussions and events during the conference to shine the spotlight on important industry topics including digital sustainability, cybersecurity and the rise of AI, sustainable infrastructure development, strategies for equitable access to broadband services, and empowering an inclusive digital economy.

Featured company speakers included Neda Brown, Senior Director, Regulatory & Government Affairs; Sameer Bhatti, CEO, BTC; Aamir Hussain, SVP, Chief Technology and Product Officer, Liberty Latin America; Shelton Flash, Director, Liberty Business (North Caribbean); Desron Bynoe, VP & General Manager, Barbados; Felipe Ruiz, VP, Information Security, Liberty Latin America; Stephen Price, VP & General Manager, Jamaica; Rhys Campbell, Director, Liberty Caribbean Charitable Foundation; Carol Robertson, Senior Business Development Partner, Liberty Caribbean; and Darron Turnquest, Director, People, Liberty Caribbean.

“CANTO has been the driving force behind the Caribbean’s digital evolution, a trusted platform for dialogue, collaboration, and collective progress,” added Smidts.

“…We stand not just to commemorate the past, but to step boldly into a future where high?speed connectivity is universal, innovation and inclusion move in lockstep, and technology fuels sustainability, economic resilience, and social equity across every island.”

CANTO is a non-profit association made up of operators, organisations, companies, and individuals primarily focused on leading the information and communications technology (ICT) sector across the Caribbean region and the Americas.