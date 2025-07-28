JEDDAH TO HOST ROUND 4 OF THEIR GRAND PRIX WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP

His Royal Highness Prince Saud bin Mishal bin Abdulaziz, Deputy Governor of the Makkah Region and Head of the National Evaluation Committee for Jeddah Governorate, has announced that the city of Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, will host the fourth round of the UIM F1H2O World Championship – “Jeddah Grand Prix” which will take place from November 28 to November 30. This event is part of the Jeddah Season 2025 programs and activities.

Hosting this global event underscores Jeddah’s growing prominence on the international sports events map and reflects the Kingdom’s vision to enhance its presence in hosting major global events.

Mr. Raimondo di San Germano, CEO of H2O Racing, expressed his delight at Saudi Arabia’s return to hosting the UIM F1H2O World Championship competitions, stating, “We are extremely excited to witness this thrill in Jeddah, the Bride of the Red Sea.”

He also noted that this partnership represents the beginning of a long-term collaboration and development for the championship across various levels.