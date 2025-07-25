Is there a Lack of Transparency in Firearm Licensing in Barbados?

Dear Editor,

I write this letter anonymously as a concerned citizen, former law enforcement officer, and now businessman, in light of the increasing levels of violent crime in Barbados. Over the past two years, there has been a cavernous silence from the Barbados Police Service and the Office of the Attorney General regarding meetings for individuals who have applied for firearm licenses for personal protection.

Amidst rising reports of violent crime against persons and businesses alike, many law-abiding citizens have sought legal means to safeguard their families, properties, and investments.

However, for over two years, there have been no meetings or transparent processes to consider or review these applications. This lack of engagement is deeply concerning.

Businesses in Barbados already operate under challenging conditions, with limited resources, high costs, and increasing threats to their safety. Many have taken measures such as installing security systems, burglar bars, and surveillance cameras, yet these are often insufficient deterrents to those who are intent on causing harm. In such an environment, the option of legal firearm possession becomes a necessary discussion.

Barbados is not known as a gun-centric society, and I am not advocating for one. However, in a democracy, fair and transparent access to processes — especially those that involve the protection of life and property — it’s a basic right. If firearm applications are only being entertained for individuals with connections to senior officials, police officers, or politicians, then we are dangerously eroding the public’s trust in the system.

I am calling on the Commissioner of Police, the Attorney General, and the Prime Minister to urgently review this matter. Barbadians deserve clarity and fairness. The ongoing failure to host meetings or provide updates on pending applications must be investigated by the media and the Police Service Commission.

It is unjust to deny responsible, trained, and vetted citizens the opportunity to protect themselves, and in particularly those with a history of service in law enforcement or who can demonstrate legitimate need. We must have a transparent, inclusive, and merit-based system — not one based on favoritism or silence.

Crime is rising. The Police Force is understaffed. Citizens are anxious. Let us ensure that our laws and our systems serve all Barbadians equally.

Please note, I wish to remain anonymous for fear of a backlash.

Sincerely,

A Concerned Barbadian