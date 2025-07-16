Hookie Weekend 2025 Wraps Up with Unforgettable Vibes & Caribbean Unity

The 2025 edition of Hookie Weekend was indeed an epic affair, which left thousands of attendees with memories of vibrant Caribbean culture, music and mas. The 5 day, 6 event celebration transformed the DMV into a dynamic hub of Caribbean pride, attracting revelers from across North-America, the Caribbean & beyond.

This year’s Hookie Weekend delivered on its promise to showcase the very best of the region’s culture through an expertly curated lineup of events.

The festivities kicked off with ‘Release Therapy’, which set the tone with pulsating music and a high-energy performance by USVI Soca star Pumpa.

Hookie Weekend featured top Caribbean DJs and Mic Men

Following Release Therapy, the famous ‘Hookie DC’ pool party once again proved to be a fan favourite, blending tropical vibes with an exciting new environment i.e. the refreshing waters of Hurricane Harbour located within Six Flags America in Bowie, Maryland.

Attendees of Hookie Weekend then embraced the “duttyness” at the much-anticipated Lion’s Pride J’ouvert. At this event patrons merged powder, paint, and water with pure bacchanal and fully engaged in the 2025 theme “Call Of J’ouvert” a play on the video game “Call of Duty”.

After the one of a kind early morning J’ouvert event, Hookie fetters focussed their attention on ‘Shine DC’, the wear-yellow lounge party which is a collaboration by Back to Basics Entertainment & Hookie Life Entertainment brought the energy with a collection of top DJs.

The excitement continued the following day at the Rosecroft Raceway with the innovative “Riddim & Glow” which for many was a masterclass in masquerade and a true highlight of the weekend. The event fused Monday wear and neon lights with pulsating Soca beats and created a sensory spectacle under the stars bringing fete lovers together in colourful unity.

Rounding out Hookie Weekend 2025 was the festival’s official cool-down event “Oasis” which took place at the Citizens & Culture Lounge and gave Hookie patrons a true tropical sendoff.

A Hookie Life Entertainment rep shared, “This year’s Hookie Weekend was one of our best editions of the festival. We’re humbled by the outpouring of support and can’t wait to raise the bar even higher for 2026.”

Hookie Weekend 2025 was powered by a host of local and international sponsors which include the US Virgin Islands Tourism Department, Maker’s Mark Whisky, Hennessy-Moët, Gen X Carnival, Top Choice Transportation and was supported by a network of DJs, performers, and cultural ambassadors who are committed to elevating Caribbean culture on the global stage.

Organizers have already begun the planning for Hookie Weekend 2026, promising bigger vibes, new experiences, and more unforgettable moments.