HELP FOR JOB SEEKERS VIA “CIBC Caribbean Talent Acquisition Executives”

“University students can increase their chances of securing employment in this competitive job market by becoming involved.” Stephanie Blackman, Manager of Talent Acquisition & Development at CIBC Caribbean, recently offered this advice to undergraduate students participating in the Windrush/Accelerator 2025 & EDI/University of the West Indies EDI Future Leaders Programme.

“An excellent GPA (grade point average) is fantastic; however, you increase your overall profile when you are involved in extracurricular activities,” Blackman said. She mentioned areas such as student associations, sporting activities, extra educational efforts (taking courses or certifications) and volunteerism among the ways they could make the best of their university days, in preparation for their future.

The resume is a key element in the job search, said Manager of Talent Acquisition & Development, CIBC Caribbean, Stephanie Blackman

Blackman and her colleague, Kathleen Hall, who is also Manager of Talent Acquisition & Development, conducted a session during which the undergraduates, including eight from the United Kingdom, were given an insight into employers’ expectations relevant to job recruitment. To do so, the bank officials discussed the process from applying for the job to the interview.

Blackman described the resume as perhaps the most important aspect of the job search. “Regardless of the job you are seeking, if done properly, your resume can open the door for a job interview and potential employment.” She then pointed to some features of a successful resume, highlighting that it should be “well organized and easy to read, and tailored to the specific position being applied for, with emphasis on relevant experience, education, and skillsets.” She advised them to decide whether their skillsets aligned with the requirements of the role before crafting their resumes. She further suggested that if they choose to accompany their resumes with a cover letter, it should be customized for the position they are seeking, and addressed to the relevant person, and she stressed the importance of creating a professional email address.

Students’ quest for knowledge extended beyond the allotted presentation time. Kathleen Hall, Manager of Talent Acquisition & Development, CIBC Caribbean, took time to give them further information.

Hall later highlighted her colleague’s earlier suggestion that skills could be developed from working on projects as students, being members of local associations and volunteering, adding that, “those things (allow us) to see your leadership potential … how you work as a team member… how you collaborate.”

The job seekers were also given a few don’ts from the CIBC Caribbean officials. These included not being arrogant or letting nerves rule the day; taking too long to answer questions or being long-winded. Blackman also advised them not to misrepresent themselves. “Do be honest and authentic,” she said. Hall further suggested that, before attending the interview, job seekers should conduct thorough research on the company and the relevant department, as well as practice for the interview, paying particular attention to active listening. Acknowledging that today’s job seekers have access to internet searches capable of providing answers to interview questions, she warned them to remain authentic, “since we (interviewers/human resource personnel) can spot rehearsed responses.” Focusing directly on the day of the interview, Hall underscored the importance of being punctual, dressing appropriately and maintaining confidence. Aware that emergencies could cause an applicant to be late or absent, she emphasized that these issues should be communicated as soon as they occur, and in a professional manner.

Managers of Talent Acquisition & Development, CIBC Caribbean, Stephanie Blackman, left, and Kathleen Hall.

Following the presentations, the students gathered around the speakers, seeking clarification on points raised, and posing questions relative to their circumstances. They spoke positively about the session. Final year psychology student at the UWI, Kiros Graham, described the session as refreshing and relevant, and appreciated the helpful interaction with the professionals.

The Future Leaders Programme aims at fostering cultural exchange and leadership development through interactions between UK and local students. This recent event is part of the Barbados Cultural Exchange, sponsored by Microsoft in Partnership with UWI. Founder of Everything D&I, Frances Trought, explained that the cultural exchange was related to the Windrush programme, and was therefore a fitting opportunity for the UK students to engage with UWI students.