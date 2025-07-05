Guyana’s Dr. Karen Pilgrim Elected as New Caribbean RADO Chairperson

Dr. Karen Pilgrim is the new Chairperson of the Caribbean Regional Anti-Doping Organization (RADO), becoming the first female Chair in the organization’s history. Dr. Pilgrim, the current Member Country Representative for Guyana was elected unopposed during the recent Annual General Meeting held in Barbados.

The retired veterinarian and a former Vice-President of the Guyana Olympic Association previously filled the role of Director on the Caribbean RADO Executive Committee. As she takes the helm of the organization, she believes that partnerships will be instrumental over the next three years.

Outgoing Chair Patrick Werleman passing the gavel to New Chair Dr. Karen Pilgrim (Guyana)

“Our relationships with our respective governments and National Olympic Committees will be of paramount importance. We need to develop more human resources with respect to anti-doping within our region. While the Caribbean RADO has done a lot as an organization, our goal now is to build greater capacity in each of our 18 Member Countries. We would love to see at least one dedicated full-time staffer assigned to anti-doping programmes in each country. Increasing funding will also be a priority for our organization, following the establishment of our marketing committee.”

Caribbean RADO Executive Committee 2025-2028

The other members of the new Executive Committee have been elected unopposed. Outgoing Chairperson Patrick Werleman (Aruba) now holds the role of Vice-Chair. Werleman, who led the Caribbean RADO from 2019-2025, is happy with the impact of the organization over the last six years, particularly in the area of Clean Sport education. Former Vice Chair Adrian Lorde (Barbados) along with Trinidad and Tobago’s Rheeza Grant return as Directors.

The newest member of the Executive Committee is Mitchell de Palm of Bonaire who also heads the Marketing Committee. He says ensuring the sustainability of the organization will be an area of focus.

“Revenue generation will be one of the major things on our agenda. The primary task right now is assessing our previous efforts, building on those efforts, while exploring new approaches to securing funding for future endeavors. These initiatives will then benefit all of our member territories.”

There was also a joint celebratory dinner with hosts National Anti-Doping Commission (NADC) of Barbados, marking key milestones for both organizations. The Caribbean RADO celebrates its 20th Anniversary on November 12th while NADC Barbados celebrates its 25th Anniversary this year.

The Virgin Islands have been chosen as the hosts of the 2026 AGM which will be held in St. Thomas.