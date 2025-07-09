Gun-Accused who behaved like he won award, in remand to month-end

The Barbados Police Service (TBPS) Serious Organized Crime Unit (SOCU), has arrested and formally charged Kadeem Antonio Sealy, 22 years of Taylor’s Gap, Weston, St. James for the following offences whilst at Accommodation Road, Bush Hall, St. Michael on the Saturday, 28th June 2025:

Possession of a Firearm

Possession of thirty (30) rounds of Ammunition

Sealy appeared before Magistrate Manila Renee in the District ‘A’ Criminal Court #2, on Tuesday 8th July, 2025 where he was not required to plead to the indictable matter. He has been remanded to the Barbados Prison Service (Dodds) until 31st of July, 2025.

