Breaking News

  • Gun-Accused who behaved like he won award, in remand to month-end

  • On the run for almost 36 months, cooling heels at Dodds

  • What becomes a Legend most? B’dos Film & Television Assoc. recalls Patrick Foster

  • Police Firearms Crackdown Nets 3rd Accused, in remand until after Kadooment

  • West Indies coach fined for breaching ICC Code of Conduct, or? Colonialism still alive & well, don’t question “Massa”!

  • BAJAN INSURANCE UMBRELLA GROUP EXPRESS COLLISION FEARS AS CROP OVER 2025 DRAWS CLOSER

When inmates who look like they're cutting class behave like an Oscar nominee, sentencing too light... #returnofgallows

Gun-Accused who behaved like he won award, in remand to month-end

DevilsAdvocate

, ,

Gun-Accused who behaved like he won award, in remand to month-end

DevilsAdvocate

, ,
When inmates who look like they're cutting class behave like an Oscar nominee, sentencing too light... #returnofgallows

The Barbados Police Service (TBPS) Serious Organized Crime Unit (SOCU), has arrested and formally charged Kadeem Antonio Sealy, 22 years of Taylor’s Gap, Weston, St. James for the following offences whilst at Accommodation Road, Bush Hall, St. Michael on the Saturday, 28th June 2025:

  • Possession of a Firearm  
  • Possession of thirty (30) rounds of Ammunition
When inmates who look like they're cutting class behave like an Oscar nominee, sentencing too light... #returnofgallows
When inmates who look like they’re cutting class behave like an Oscar nominee, sentencing too light… #returnofgallows

Sealy appeared before Magistrate Manila Renee in the District ‘A’ Criminal Court #2, on Tuesday 8th July, 2025 where he was not required to plead to the indictable matter. He has been remanded to the Barbados Prison Service (Dodds) until 31st of July, 2025.

  • Ryan Brathwaite – Inspector (Ag)

Communications & Public Affairs Officer
The Barbados Police Service

Post Views: 233
«
, , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Sponsored Ads

BR2 If you saw this then you came to the best place to get seen 1