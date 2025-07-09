Grenadian Resort Bids Farewell to Long-Serving General Manager

Spice Island Beach Resort announces that Brian G. Hardy, CHA, will conclude his tenure as General Manager effective June 30, 2025, after more than 25 years of distinguished service to the resort. Hardy has served as General Manager since 2006, playing a central role in the resort’s development and its reputation as one of the Caribbean’s leading luxury destinations.

Hardy joined the Spice Island team in 1999 as Assistant Manager responsible for Food and Beverage. He was promoted to Resort Manager in 2001 and then to General Manager five years later.

Over nearly two decades in the role, he has helped guide the resort through several major renovations, spearheaded more than US$26 million in reinvestment, and nurtured a strong and passionate team of over 200 employees.

Under his stewardship, the resort became Grenada’s first and only recipient of the prestigious AAA Five Diamond Award in 2016 – an accolade it has held for eight consecutive years – while also attaining the prestigious Six-Star Diamond Award from the American Academy of Hospitality Sciences for the past 13 years. Hardy’s commitment to excellence, his warm leadership style, and deep understanding of Caribbean hospitality have left a lasting impact on the property, its people, and its guests.

Janelle Hopkin, President and Managing Director of Spice Island Beach Resort, shared her appreciation for Hardy’s remarkable service: “Brian’s contribution to the legacy of Spice is immeasurable. His leadership, humility and unwavering professionalism have helped shape not just the resort’s operations, but also its heart. His partnership with my late father, Sir Royston Hopkin, KCMG, was a guiding force during key moments in our journey. On behalf of our family, our team and the entire Spice community, we are profoundly grateful.”

A native of Guyana, Brian Hardy is recognized as the longest-serving General Manager of a luxury resort in Grenada. He holds the Certified Hotel Administrator (CHA) designation from the American Hotel & Lodging Association, and has also held leadership positions at Windjammer Landing Villa Beach Resort in St. Lucia and the Rex Grenadian in Grenada.

Reflecting on his career, he said: “It has been an honor and privilege to serve at Spice Island Beach Resort. I’m proud to have contributed to a Grenadian-owned brand that has earned global recognition while enriching lives locally. As I look forward to the next chapter, I do so with deep appreciation for the journey and for the many people who made it so meaningful.”

To honor his contributions, Spice Island Beach Resort hosted a series of commemorative events celebrating his remarkable legacy and his enduring impact on Grenada’s hospitality sector.