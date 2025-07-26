Green And Gold: Craig T. Nelson – Angel

Foreclosure looms over Wisconsin dairy farmer Buck (Craig T. Nelson). With mounting debt and the land his family has cultivated for four generations at risk, Buck refuses to give up his legacy without a fight. Buck’s granddaughter (Madison Lawlor) works alongside him but dreams of a career in music. However, chasing her dreams might take her far from the farm. With time running out, Buck places a daring bet on the Green Bay Packers winning the Championship, risking it all to save everything.

