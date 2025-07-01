Gain Experience, Make Connections, Celebrate Caribbean Culture: CARIFESTA XV Calls for 350 Volunteers

CARIFESTA XV is offering over 350 people a front-row seat to the Caribbean’s most spectacular cultural showcase — not as spectators, but as volunteers powering the pulse of the region’s biggest arts festival. Set for August 22–31, 2025, in Barbados, this is a once-in-a-lifetime chance to build skills, forge regional connections, and play a meaningful role in a landmark celebration of Caribbean excellence.

Already, more than 200 enthusiastic individuals have signed up, eager to support a festival that will spotlight Caribbean creativity on the world stage. Volunteers will be immersed in dynamic roles — from greeting international delegations and guiding festivalgoers, to supporting performers and helping orchestrate behind-the-scenes magic.

After the Festival the volunteers will receive digital certificates and recommendation letters will be issued, and feedback surveys will help us grow and it is hoped that permanent opportunities for the standout volunteers will be found.

This call to action isn’t just about helping out — it’s about stepping into a vibrant space of making a positive difference for the socio-economic health of the country, personal growth, and cultural pride. If you’re passionate about the arts, community, and the Caribbean, CARIFESTA XV invites you to join the movement. Register now and help shape a historic celebration that belongs to all of us.

The volunteer recruitment drive will unfold in a phased approach, ensuring comprehensive planning, outreach, and training. The team at the CARIFESTA Secretariat have laid laying the foundation for a seamless volunteer experience, including a detailed Volunteer Handbook to ensure every volunteer feels informed and inspired from the start.

As responses come in, volunteers will be grouped by role and availability, and the selection of Volunteer Captains to help lead the charge will begin. Then training, online and in-person, will commence and it will include team-building activities and encourage suggestions as the volunteers and the CARIFESTA officials become familiar with their areas of responsibility, schedules and logistics.

Volunteers will continue to be supported during the Festival with check-ins, briefings and shout-outs. A Volunteer HQ and Rest Zone will be available for breaks and recharges. Captains will help troubleshoot on the ground, and daily highlights will be shared on social media.

Ready to make history with us?

Register now to be part of the team behind CARIFESTA XV — a once-in-a-generation celebration of Caribbean creativity and cultural pride.