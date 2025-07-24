Frontline Trading Project IMMPact Bedrom Makeover is Complete!

Frontline Trading’s Interior Mind-blowing Makeover Pact (Project IMMPACT) under the theme “Building The Community” launched March 31, 2025, and Ambassador Mikey Mercer selected a lucky winner, Sasha Hunte, on Monday, May 19.

Families across Barbados had the opportunity to join our community pact until May 17.

The winner, Sasha Hunte, received an Interior Mind-blowing Makeover of one (1) bedroom and selected participants Melissa Harding and Trevor Holder won prizes to beautify their homes. Melissa won a Cobham Captures family photoshoot with a framed family image of choice to feature in her home, and Trevor won a Cutting Board (Handmade from Barbados Mahogany) compliments of Remnant Barbados. Sasha was also awarded a Charcuterie Board (handmade from Barbados Mahogany) compliments Remnant Barbados managed by Mr. Ashanti Trotman, as well as a lovely original painting by Island Art Barbados, from Regal Furniture, unique double bed frame and matching bedside table, a brand-new Comfort Custom Luxury mattress compliments Comfort Sleep Barbados, and beautified walls and ceiling compliments Berger Paints.

Sasha’s bedroom makeover, revealed on Thursday, July 17, 2025, included new bedding, a new dressing table, a new side table, a new rug, new glass closet doors, new lights, new curtains, and more. We extend warm thanks to contractor Orlando Morris and team from MOV Enterprises for being an integral part of transforming Sasha’s Bedroom.

Patrick Niles and the team at Frontline Trading believe that while sales are important, having a positive impact upon our community in Barbados and beyond is paramount when it comes to customer relations. Therefore, we have aligned the Interior Mind-blowing Makeover Pact with like-minded companies including Platinum, Gold and Silver sponsors Summit Media and Event Rentals, Comfort Sleep Barbados, Berger Paints, CBC, Hitz 106.7 FM and Starcom Network.

Frontline Trading humbly thanks Barbados for actively participating in the IMMPACT promotion March 31- May 17, all sponsors and partners KWEST International Inc., Southpaw Grafix and Clarity XP.

Project IMMPACT – “Building The Community”