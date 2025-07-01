Flow footballers bring the riddim

The Flow Riddim Footballers recently opened the Lollipop League with a thrilling 3-1 victory over Inchcape Barbados in a friendly showdown at the nearby Inchcape playing field.

From the first whistle, the Flow teammade it clear they weren’t just showing up — they came to let their riddim flow.

There was much for Flow staff to celebrate with three goals scored.

With chairs, umbrellas, coolers, and pure hype in tow, the Flow supporters, including Flow’s Vice President and General Manager Desron Bynoe, lined the sidelines, pumping energy into every pass, goal, and celebration. It wasn’t the average football game — it was a community connection, after-work lime, and sweet victory all in one.

Back row left to right: Goal scorer Roshawn Taitt, Esther Tull, Jayne Lewis, Shane Thorne, Kamal Downes, Rommel White, Shane Clarke, Ashae Maughn, Roddel Cozier, Tamar Yearwood and Ryan Cox. Front seated left to right: Mark Knight, VP & General Manager Desron Bynoe, Renaldo Barnes, Nicholas Downes and Davor Griffith.

Team captain Roddel Cozier led the charge on and off the field, rallying his teammates with experience and heart.

“This win is for every Flow teammate and fan who kept the vibes alive. We came out to reconnect — not just with the game, but with each other. On the pitch, we moved like a unit; off the pitch, we’re one Flow family. The riddim flowing through this team is real.”

In an amazing feat, Roshawn Taitt delivered a hattrick scoring all the goals. It was an exciting resurgence from a squad that was once very competitive in corporate football. The lineup, a mix of seasoned and new players, showed that the Flow spirit hasn’t missed a beat.

Esther Tull, Flow’s Manager, People Business Partner, reflected on the broader meaning of the tournament and Flow’s strong return to the field.

Flow staff were on the sidelines cheering on the team

“There’s something powerful about seeing our team suit up and step back into the arena. It’s about camaraderie, energy, and showing up for each other. This tournament reflects the spirit of our Let Your Riddim Flow campaign — where our people, passion, and purpose come together to move as one.”

The Flow Riddim Footballers featured Captain: Roddel Cozier, Alex Greenidge, Ashae Maughn, Dario Walker, Davor Griffth, Jamal Huggins, Mark Knight, Nicholas Downes, Nicholas London, Renaldo Barnes, Rommel White, Roshawn Taitt, Ryan Cox, Shane Clarke and Shane Thorne.

Later, the night’s second match-up, Aventa (Collins Limited) took on Acado (Hanschell Inniss), bringing even more football flair to what turned into a full-out Friday after-work lime.