Flavours of the Future: Why Certified Caribbean Chefs Are a Recipe for National Growth

As dawn broke over the WorldSkills Barbados Youth Challenge, the 9:00am sun was outshone by the energy simmering in the competition halls. As a Cultural Ambassador and Skills Development Advocate, I had the profound honour of witnessing Barbados’ most promising youth demonstrate brilliance and tenacity in the fields of technical and vocational education.

Organized by the TVET Council Barbados and expertly led by Mr. Dario Walcott, the WorldSkills Barbados initiative is more than a showcase it’s a strategic investment in the nation’s human capital.

It reflects a growing Caribbean recognition: that professional certification in trades such as culinary arts is not simply a career booster, but a cornerstone of national development.

The Culinary Stage: Crafting Professionals

During the two and a half day challenge, young Barbadians competed in a range of skills globally, fashion design, culinary arts, automotive technology, electronics, and more. Each competition mirrored real-world expectations, where talent is not enough without discipline, precision, and technical knowledge.

The culinary arts category, in particular in which Barbados and the caribbean diaspora has always excelled, stood out. Competitors demonstrated sophisticated butchery, classical sauce preparation, knife techniques, baking skills, time management, hygine management, team development and artful plating skills typically reserved for professional kitchens.

Under the guidance of Chef Peter Edey, WorldSkills Barbados Cooking Expert and Certified Executive Chef, the competitors weren’t merely students they were emerging professionals.

These are not isolated efforts. The work of chefs today spans hotels, hospitals, airlines, schools, and ships. Their responsibilities include menu creation, food costing, team management, and catering to global dietary needs. They must balance creativity with safety, sustainability with profitability, and artistry with adaptability all within the dynamic pressures of modern food service.

Meet the Mentors our Four Faces of Excellence

This year’s WorldSkills celebration was strengthened by the presence of internationally certified chefs whose combined experience reflects over a century of culinary mastery…

Their certifications are not ornamental they are global passports of excellence, offering young Caribbean professionals’ mobility, opportunity, and dignity.

Barbados is Leading the Regional Table

In Barbados, several institutions are now aligned with international standards, setting the stage for a national culinary ecosystem:

Caribbean Cuisine Culinary Institute – spearheaded by Chef Peter Edey

Hospitality Institute of the Barbados Community College – a pillar of formal culinary education

Samuel Jackman Prescod Institute of Technology (SJPI) – offering technical training with workforce integration

WorldSkills Barbados – under the TVET Council, driving public competitions and certification pathways

This multi-institutional synergy is forging a robust culinary infrastructure that blends Barbadian heritage with global excellence.

The ROI of Certification

Certification is an investment with clear, measurable returns:

Certified chefs earn 20–40% more than their uncertified counterparts.

Certified culinary programs attract international investment and enhance the tourism product.

Youth certification reduces dependency on social programs, channelling them into productive, passion-driven careers.

Certified professionals improve workforce consistency, reducing business training costs.

Investing in certification isn’t just about jobs. It’s about future-proofing our economies.

A Regional Blueprint for Caribbean & Latin America

The momentum seen in Barbados can and must be replicated across the wider Caribbean and Latin America. A regional culinary strategy should include:

Standardization – aligning all programs with global benchmarks. Infrastructure – equipping training kitchens with modern, industry-grade tools. Partnerships – collaborating with regional tourism boards, global certifiers, and private sector stakeholders. Access – extending scholarships and resources to rural, underserved, and at-risk youth.

From Kitchens to Culture

This is about more than employment. It is about empowerment, identity, and innovation. Caribbean cuisine, when harnessed through excellence, is a global asset. Certified chefs are not only ambassadors of taste they are guardians of heritage.

Our youth are not just learning to cook. They are learning to compete, lead, innovate, and preserve.

As Chef Döös aptly said,

“We’re not just feeding people. We’re feeding economies, building futures, and serving up the Caribbean’s next generation of global leaders one certified chef at a time.”

The WorldSkills Barbados Youth Challenge has shown what’s possible. Now we must scale it across ministries, sectors, and borders. Because when we invest in skill, we invest in sovereignty.

This article was curated by Prof. Dr. Hc KRMB Chevalier MBE Sir Adrian Daisley, D.PD CNILC

Envoy on Tourism, Culture & International Relations

Advisor to HRH Princess Donna Dayu Kencana Soekarno of Solo Surakarta Hadiningrat Sultanate Indonesia

Professor of Skills Development, GEPEA University

Photography by Himal Reece

Featured: Chef Michael Thrash, Chef Anton Döös, Chef John Woods, Chef Peter Edey

With TVET Council Technical officers Jo-Ann Byer (Ag.) and Elvina Rollins