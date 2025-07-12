Festival Director Shares Vision, Legacy and Invitation to Partner for CARIFESTA XV

“Let’s tell the story of CARIFESTA XV — together.”

That was the central message to members of all media in Barbados from Ms. Carol Roberts, Festival Director of CARIFESTA XV and CEO of the National Cultural Foundation.

In a warm and heartfelt address to members of the media, she officially extended an invitation to the press to join the journey toward what promises to be the most ambitious and inclusive edition of the Caribbean Festival of Arts to date.

Held in a familiar, collegial atmosphere, Ms. Roberts’ remarks went beyond a routine media update — offering insight, humour, vision, and above all, gratitude.

“I came into the room and looked around and realised this isn’t the usual speaking engagement,” she began. “I actually feel quite at home — surrounded by colleagues and friends with whom I’ve shared meaningful professional and personal relationships.”

With sincerity and clarity, she thanked the media for their ongoing role in shaping public understanding and appreciation of Caribbean identity and cultural resilience.

“What you do on a daily basis allows us to see ourselves — as Barbadians, as Caribbean people, and as part of a wider African diaspora. That is no small thing,” she said.

Ms. Roberts reminded the room that CARIFESTA is far more than an arts showcase.

“It gives us, every two years, a moment to step back and look at ourselves — to examine, to love, and to honour who we are. No other event in the region does it quite like CARIFESTA — not even West Indies cricket,” she quipped.

As Barbados prepares to host CARIFESTA for the third time, Ms. Roberts highlighted that the legacy left behind is just as valuable as the 10 days of celebration. “In 1981, CARIFESTA in Barbados led to the creation of the NCF. In 2017, it led to venue upgrades, boosted the fashion and visual arts industries, and brought art into the hands of everyday people.”

For 2025, legacy projects will include the Richard Stoute Amphitheatre, the National Performing Arts Centre at Newton, and the CARIFESTA Village & Grand Market Hub at Waterford — purpose-built facilities that will finally solve the long-standing issue of cultural venues “scotching at” borrowed spaces.

Emphasising the forward-thinking nature of this year’s Festival, Ms. Roberts announced the training of over 370 technical professionals in lighting, sound, and rigging — ensuring a new cadre of cultural workers ready for global gigs.

She also pointed to new digital innovations, including AI, holograms, augmented reality, and data capture systems, all helping CARIFESTA XV become a model of sustainable and intelligent festival design.

“There’s even a photovoltaic farm at the CARIFESTA Village to power devices and reduce digital and physical waste — because yes, we’re staging this in hurricane season, and yes, we are ready,” she said.

The Festival’s programme will include a dazzling mix of global and local performances. From The Mansa Musa World, a Ghanaian multimedia mega production with local cast members, to “Ten to One”, a theatrical tribute to the Mighty Sparrow — turning 90 this year — international collaborations will spotlight Caribbean excellence.

National treasures like Jackie Opel will be honoured on August 27 with a special residency showcase. Icons from across the region — including Paul Keens-Douglas and the National Dance Theatre Company of Jamaica — will feature in dedicated Icons Nights, a new CARIFESTA innovation.

Meanwhile, community-based performances, stilt-walking troupes, and massive public art installations will ensure that the festival reaches every corner of the island.

“We’re taking CARIFESTA to the people — and bringing the people to CARIFESTA,” Ms. Roberts affirmed.

The Grand Market and Cultural Village at Waterford will be a sprawling, 45,000 sq. ft. covered hub of art, fashion, food, performance, and commerce.

“Picture 350 booths — already nearly sold out — featuring every participating country,” she said. “A built-in performance space for 5,000 people and daily fashion shows, film screenings, and literary readings.” Media members were treated to a video of the Grand Market space, which will be located opposite The Combermere School.

Public LED screens across Barbados will bring CARIFESTA into communities, while new media partnerships will help document, share, and amplify the soul of the festival.

Ms. Roberts closed her address with a heartfelt plea for support from the media fraternity. “CARIFESTA can only be successful if the stories are told — not just the figures, but the feeling,” she said. “You are the ones who capture the soul of this country through your coverage of the arts. And that is why your presence, your coverage, your lens — is so vital.”

Discussions on formal media partnerships are already underway, and Ms. Roberts made it clear that all coverage — from cultural deep dives to community snapshots — matters.

“It’s not about a press release. It’s about telling the story of who we are and what we are becoming.”

As Barbados prepares to welcome the region and the world from August 22 to 31, 2025 the Local Media Team joins Ms. Roberts in inviting media professionals to take part, cover widely, and celebrate deeply.