Extended Remote Work for National Disabilities Unit

Barbadians are being made aware how structural remedial work continues at the National Disabilities Unit (NDU).

The main building is under treatment, while the resulting fumes prevent staff from operating in that facility for the remainder of the week. It is expected skeleton staff will return to the Annex of the main building at Lower Collymore Rock from next week.

People can continue to reach the NDU through their numbers 535-3612/ 266-5017/ 266-5013 or via email: disabilities.unit@barbados.gov.bb.