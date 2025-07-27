CTO Launches Reimagine Plan for Caribbean Tourism at Caribbean Week in New York

The Caribbean Tourism Organization (CTO) has unveiled a bold three-year roadmap to transform the region’s tourism sector, officially launching its Reimagine Plan 2025–2027 during Caribbean Week, recently held in New York.

The plan, presented by CTO Secretary-General Dona Regis-Prosper, outlines a strategic vision to position the Caribbean as a global leader in sustainable tourism, while strengthening internal operations and delivering measurable results for member countries.

“The past few years have tested the strength of our tourism industry like never before,” said Regis-Prosper in a launch video. “But in true Caribbean spirit, we have adapted, rebuilt, and moved forward. This renewed vision reflects our collective aspirations for sustainable growth, greater resilience, and lasting prosperity.”

CTO Chairman Ian Gooding-Edghill addressing delegates during the launch of the Reimagine Plan in New York.

Structured around five core pillars — sustainable and regenerative tourism, tourism intelligence, advocacy, market competitiveness, and people development — the Reimagine Plan aims to increase government and allied membership, strengthen tourism data infrastructure, expand training for marginalized groups, and enhance service standards across the region. A sixth focus on operational excellence will guide internal reforms within CTO.

At the launch event, Ian Gooding-Edghill, Barbados’ Minister of Tourism and International Transport and Chairman of the CTO Council of Ministers and Commissioners, emphasized that the Reimagine Plan is more than a strategy — it’s a regional imperative. “The time is now. The change-makers are present. The visionaries are in motion,” he said. “Let us reimagine tourism not simply as a sector, but as a vehicle for empowerment, a platform for innovation, and a source of dignity for our people.”

Latia Duncombe, Director General of Tourism for The Bahamas and a member of the CTO Reimagine Oversight Committee, called the initiative “a call to action,” stressing the importance of execution: “We cannot afford to treat this as just another framework … our ability to move the needle depends on how well we translate vision to execution.”

The plan emerged from more than two years of consultation, analysis and collaboration. Committee co-chair Donovan White, Director of Tourism for Jamaica, said the process has brought new alignment across the region: “The last two and a half years feel different …It feels like we are finally understanding that we have to pull in one direction.”

Rosa Harris, Director of Tourism for the Cayman Islands, who chaired the CTO Board of Directors during the first part of the development of the plan, described it as a direct response to calls from member states for greater value and relevance. “There was a recurring theme that we faced as chair in 2022-2023: CTO needs to add value … we heard the call loud and clear.”

CTO Chairman Ian Gooding-Edghill and Secretary-General Dona Regis-Prosper (center) with colleague ministers and directors in New York

The initiative also reflects a broader push for regional self-determination in an increasingly competitive global tourism market. Speaking at the launch, Jamaica’s Minister of Tourism, Edmund Bartlett, highlighted the Caribbean’s unique vulnerabilities, untapped potential and resilience. “The Caribbean is the most dependent region on planet Earth for tourism,” he said. To fully harness that potential, Bartlett urged regional leaders to “harmonize policies,” “put aside nationalism,” and “embrace regionalism.”

The plan will be overseen by the CTO Reimagine Committee, co-chaired by Director White and Andrea Franklin, Chairman of CTO’s Board of Directors and CEO of Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc. It was developed in partnership with EY (previously Ernst & Young) and supported by the Caribbean Tourism Institute.

“This is no longer a vision on paper,” said Annette Mark, CEO of the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Tourism Authority and a member of the oversight committee. “It is an action plan for progress.”

The Reimagine Plan was first launched internally and is now being rolled out across the region. The full plan will continue to unfold over the coming months, with stakeholder engagement, implementation support, and performance monitoring already underway. For the CTO, this initiative signals a new era — one rooted in purpose, built on partnership, and focused on results.